Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,840 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

