Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of AptarGroup worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.96 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

