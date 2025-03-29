Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,923 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 630.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,464.7% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $305.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

