Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 84,306 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.54% of Civista Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

