Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.86 Million in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.71% of First of Long Island at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Down 1.8 %

FLIC opened at $12.29 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLIC

About First of Long Island

(Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.