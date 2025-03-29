Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.54% of Onity Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised Onity Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Onity Group stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.98. Onity Group has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95). Onity Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Onity Group Profile

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

