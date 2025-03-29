Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.26% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.16 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $667.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.