Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,905 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.52% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 128,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FutureFuel by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

