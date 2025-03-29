Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Northwest Natural by 42.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,390,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,009 shares of company stock valued at $949,578. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.