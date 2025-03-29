Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 190.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297,066 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $258,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

