Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.7% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.