Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

