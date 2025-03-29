Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

