SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the February 28th total of 282,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.7 days.

SBI Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. SBI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

