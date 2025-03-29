Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3036385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.
In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.
