Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3036385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Savannah Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

About Savannah Energy

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The company has a market cap of £9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.67.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

