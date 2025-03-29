Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.14 and traded as low as $180.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $191.21, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $967.37 million for the quarter.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

