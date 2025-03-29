Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €218.90 ($237.93) and last traded at €219.00 ($238.04). Approximately 167,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €231.80 ($251.96).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €244.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €235.35.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.