Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 118.2% in March

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,001. Sands China has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

