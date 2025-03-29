Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

NYSE SAFE opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Safehold has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.80.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

