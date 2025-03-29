Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.
