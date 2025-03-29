Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Royalty Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RMCO traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,162. Royalty Management has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

