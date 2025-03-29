Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Royalty Management Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:RMCO traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,162. Royalty Management has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
About Royalty Management
