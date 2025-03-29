Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 165.8% increase from Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance

COIW traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 18,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

About Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF

The Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Coinbase stock (COIN). COIW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

