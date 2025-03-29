Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 165.8% increase from Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
COIW traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 18,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.
About Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF
