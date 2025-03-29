Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on April 1st

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 129.1% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAPW traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

About Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF

The Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Apple stock (AAPL). AAPW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

