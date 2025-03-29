Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on April 1st

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 129.1% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AAPW traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $51.86.
About Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF
