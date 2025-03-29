Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $582.64 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $570.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

