Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 92.3% increase from Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RMNY stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and New York income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMNY was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

