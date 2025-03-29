Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 92.3% increase from Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
RMNY stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.44.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
