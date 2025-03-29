Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.6% increase from Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $25.43.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
