Robinson (LON:RBN) Posts Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Robinson Stock Performance

Shares of RBN opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.62. Robinson has a 12 month low of GBX 93.10 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.68).

Get Robinson alerts:

Robinson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s payout ratio is 185.81%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.