Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of HOOD opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,797.54. This trade represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,609,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

