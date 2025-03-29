RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,348 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

