RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4,324.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,257 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

