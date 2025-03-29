RiverFront Investment Group LLC Buys 4,934 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,009,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after buying an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,971,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.