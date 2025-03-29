Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at DZ Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

NYSE RIO opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,205 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.