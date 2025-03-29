RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,210 ($41.55) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($42.07). 877,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 67,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,280 ($42.45).

RHI Magnesita Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a €1.20 ($1.30) dividend. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.

Insider Activity

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

In other news, insider Stefan Borgas sold 9,464 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($41.87), for a total transaction of £306,160.40 ($396,272.84). Insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

