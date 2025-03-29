RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,210 ($41.55) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($42.07). 877,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 67,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,280 ($42.45).
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,330.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a €1.20 ($1.30) dividend. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.91%.
Insider Activity
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RHI Magnesita
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.