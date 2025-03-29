Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Revvity stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,306,000 after buying an additional 274,923 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

