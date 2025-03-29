Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.92% of Revvity worth $125,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revvity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

