Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.43. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

