Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Unloads Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,410. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.