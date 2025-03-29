Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Unloads Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
NYSE:CAG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,410. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
