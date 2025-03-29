Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Cigna Group stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.67 and its 200-day moving average is $314.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $724,517,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

