Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.68. The firm has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.34.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

