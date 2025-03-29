Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
REGN stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $637.36. The company had a trading volume of 805,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $629.02 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.34.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
REGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily