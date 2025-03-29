Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nordson stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.35. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 113.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 47.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

