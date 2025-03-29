Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSX stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 945,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,133,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

