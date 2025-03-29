Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $48.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,900,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

