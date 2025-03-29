Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,709. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

