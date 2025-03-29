Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $11,252,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,968 shares of company stock valued at $99,863,550. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

