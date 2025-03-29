Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Emerson Electric stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.56. 3,085,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

