Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
RTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
NYSE:RTO opened at $22.92 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 43.71%.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.