Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Relx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $50.21 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

