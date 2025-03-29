Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,448 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $152,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,489,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $637.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $629.02 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $683.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

