Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.85. Approximately 937,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,967,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

